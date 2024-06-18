Air Lease Corporation (AL), a prominent firm in the aircraft leasing sector, has announced the pricing of its public offering, which includes $600 million worth of 5.30% senior unsecured medium-term notes maturing on June 25, 2026, and an additional $600 million in 5.20% senior unsecured medium-term notes maturing on July 15, 2031.The transaction is anticipated to close on June 25.Proceeds from this offering are earmarked for general corporate purposes, potentially including the acquisition of commercial aircraft and debt repayment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com