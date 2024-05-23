Air Products (APD) announced plans to allocate over $70 million towards the expansion of their manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, Missouri. This strategic investment is aimed at meeting the rising demand for biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, along with the increasing customer requirements for nitrogen usage in the aerospace sector and sustainable fuels for the marine industry.The new facility is anticipated to commence operations by the end of 2025 and will contribute to the creation of 30 additional jobs. This expansion is a continuation of a previous $10 million investment made in 2023 to enhance production capacity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com