Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), an aviation holding company, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Mike Berger, currently serving as President, as the new Chief Executive Officer and member of the company's Board.Berger will succeed Joe Hete, who currently holds the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Hete has been named Executive Chairman.Additionally, Jeffrey Dominick, a current Board member, has been appointed as President, succeeding Berger. These changes take effect immediately.Randy Rademacher, Lead Independent Director, commented, "Last year, we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at a critical time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as Executive Chairman."Berger joined ATSG in 2018 and was promoted to President in October 2023. Before that, he served as Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and President of the company's Airborne Global Solutions unit.Hete has held the position of Chairman of the ATSG Board since May 2020 and CEO since November 2023, following his prior tenure as CEO from October 2007 to May 2020.Dominick, a Managing Partner of the Westport, Connecticut-based private equity fund AirWheel Investments L.P., has been a member of ATSG's Board since November 2022 and previously served on the Board from 2008 to 2012.