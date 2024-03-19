Airbus SE, a globally acclaimed aerospace corporation, recently announced that it has discontinued discussions with Atos, an IT services firm, regarding the possible acquisition of Atos’ Big Data and Security (BDS) unit. The decision comes after meticulous consideration of all facets related to the prospective acquisition. It was reported earlier that Airbus had proposed a buying price ranging from 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros for the BDS unit. As of now, Airbus’s shares are witnessing a rise of 2.04 percent, leading to a price of $45.23 on the Other OTC.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
