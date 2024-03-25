Airbus Defence and Space, a division of the multinational Airbus corporation, has recently announced its plans for acquiring INFODAS. INFODAS, a German cybersecurity and IT solutions company based in Cologne, predominantly caters to the public sector, servicing the defense industry and other critical infrastructures. Airbus’s key objective with this acquisition is to enhance its cybersecurity offerings for the advantage of its European and international clientele.Being certified as an IT security service provider by the Federal Office for Information Security, INFODAS engages in a range of activities in the security sector, which include information system auditing, consulting, and penetration tests. The company, which houses a strong workforce of approximately 250 employees, boasts an annual revenue that is close to 50 million euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com