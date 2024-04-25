Airbus has reported a significant increase in its net income for the first quarter, rising to 595 million euros, which translates to 0.76 euro per share. This is a notable increase from last year, which saw a net income of 466 million euros or 0.59 euro per share.However, the company’s consolidated EBIT adjusted saw a decrease, sliding to 577 million euros from 773 million euros in the preceding year. Despite this, consolidated revenues for the first quarter saw a 9% increase, rising to 12.83 billion euros from last year’s 11.76 billion euros.The aircraft manufacturer’s productivity also improved, with a delivery of 142 commercial aircraft, a significant increase from the 127 aircraft delivered in the previous year. The delivered aircraft included 12 A220s, 116 A320 Family, 7 A330s, and 7 A350s.Reflecting on the company’s performance, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said, “We have reported the first quarter results of 2024 against a difficult operating backdrop that hasn’t shown much signs of improvement. Despite geopolitical and supply chain tensions, we managed to deliver 142 commercial aircraft.” He added, “We commenced 2024 with a solid order intake across our business sectors, which, combined with the strong momentum on widebody aircraft, informed our decision to increase the production rate for the A350 to 12 aircraft a month by 2028. Our ramp-up plans are also steadily progressing, buoyed by our investments in our production system and steadfast commitment to our core pillars—safety, quality, integrity, compliance, and security.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com