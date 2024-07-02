Airbus SE, a leading aerospace manufacturer, has secured a $24 billion order from Philippines’ budget airline Cebu Air Inc., widely known as Cebu Pacific, for up to 152 A321neo aircraft.Cebu Pacific publicly disclosed the deal in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing that it has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airbus. This MOU includes firm orders for up to 102 A321neo aircraft, complemented by purchase rights for an additional 50 A320neo Family aircraft. The formal purchase agreement is anticipated to be finalized by the third quarter.This $24 billion transaction, equivalent to 1.4 trillion Philippine pesos, represents the largest aircraft order in the history of Philippine aviation.Cebu Pacific has opted for Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power these upcoming aircraft. Earlier this year, in February, Pratt & Whitney—a division of defense and aerospace giant RTX Corp.—announced it would supply GTF engines for 10 additional A321neo and five A320neo aircraft from Cebu Pacific.Michael Szucs, Chief Executive Officer of Cebu Pacific, stated, “The order is designed to provide Cebu Pacific with maximum flexibility to adapt fleet growth to market conditions, with the ability to switch between the A321neo and A320neo. When finalized, the deal will be a significant milestone for the local airline industry and a testament to CEB’s unwavering commitment to support the Philippine growth story.”Recently, sources reported to Reuters that Airbus was close to finalizing a deal with Cebu Pacific for 70 narrow-body jets.In related news, in May, Airbus received a substantial order from Saudia Group, which includes Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier and its low-cost subsidiary flyadeal, for 105 additional A320neo Family aircraft—12 A320neo and 93 A321neo models.As of the latest trading session in Paris, Airbus shares were down 0.41%, priced at 131.10 euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com