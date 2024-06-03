Aixtron (AIXA) has announced the acquisition of a production facility near Turin, in Italy’s Piedmont region. This strategic move is aimed at expanding the company’s production capacities in anticipation of future growth.The new site not only boosts Aixtron’s production capabilities but also creates a strategic link to the robust university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region. This expansion is set to benefit Aixtron’s existing locations in Herzogenrath, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, by enhancing the company’s European footprint.”We are preparing our company for expected market dynamics with further growth in unit shipments over the coming years through the establishment of our new production location near Turin. We anticipate that within the next 2-3 years, a significant share of Aixtron’s volume will be shipped from this site,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE, during a media event on Monday with representatives from the regional Italian government.Dr. Grawert highlighted that the acquisition involved securing an existing production facility with specialized operations and test infrastructure at highly favorable commercial terms. This facility situates Aixtron in the heart of northern Italy’s manufacturing ecosystem, providing proximity to top-tier suppliers and renowned universities. Dr. Grawert expressed pride in joining this ecosystem and foresees significant benefits for all parties involved, including the company’s existing sites in Germany and the UK.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com