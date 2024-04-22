Albertsons Companies, Inc., a prominent food and drug retailer, announced that its net income for the fourth quarter was $250.5 million or $0.43 per share. This figure has declined from last year’s $311.1 million or $0.54 per share. Upon adjusting for certain financial factors, the net income was $318.0 million or $0.54 per share, as opposed to $459.7 million or $0.79 per share from a year prior.The company’s net sales and other revenue reached $18.34 billion, a slight elevation from the previous year’s $18.27 billion. Financial analysts had projected the company to post earnings of $0.52 per share on sales amounting to $18.47 billion, based on the data gathered by Thomson Reuters. It’s important to note that these estimates generally don’t include extraordinary items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com