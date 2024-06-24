**Alcon Inc. Announces FDA Clearance for Unity Vitreoretinal and Cataract Systems**Alcon Inc. (ALC) revealed on Monday that its UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and UNITY Cataract System (CS) have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The UNITY VCS console, in conjunction with compatible devices, is intended for both anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic surgeries. Similarly, the UNITY CS console is designed for anterior segment ophthalmic surgery when used with compatible devices.During investigational advisory wet lab sessions, Alcon rigorously tested Unity VCS and Unity CS with the participation of over 200 highly experienced surgeons from more than 30 countries. Now, with FDA clearance acquired, Alcon aims to gather real-world feedback through a comprehensive program before the systems’ commercial launch in 2025.Alcon plans to proceed with regulatory submissions in various global markets later this year, with the CE Mark anticipated by early 2025.Both Unity VCS and Unity CS promise significant workflow enhancements over Alcon’s existing market-leading systems—CONSTELLATION Vision System for vitreoretinal procedures and CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY for cataract surgery.These new systems will benefit from Alcon’s robust training, product maintenance, and services support teams.According to the company, Unity VCS and Unity CS are the latest additions to the Alcon Vision Suite—a portfolio of innovative products designed to help eye care professionals increase clinical and operating room efficiency while delivering exceptional patient experiences.For more health news, visit [rttnews.com](http://rttnews.com).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com