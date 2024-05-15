Alfa Romeo has unveiled its 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, marking the final chapter for the twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models in the U.S. These exclusive editions are currently available for order and are expected to reach dealerships in fall 2024. Pricing begins at an MSRP of $86,770 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport.The Super Sport models boast a new black Quadrifoglio exterior badge, 3D red carbon-fiber trim on the dashboard, central console, and door panels. Front headrests feature red logo stitching and black numbering, certifying the exclusivity of the series.Alfa Romeo is one of the brands under the portfolio of the global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com