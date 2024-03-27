AliExpress, a branch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, disclosed on Wednesday that it is the first e-commerce platform to officially sponsor UEFA EURO 2024. This event is slated to take place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany. The consumer-directed e-commerce platform plans to offer concessions, fleeting prizes, and deals to its customers in a bid to enhance its investments in Europe. At the moment, Alibaba’s stocks recorded a slight fall of 0.08 percent, to $71.42, on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com