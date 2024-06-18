Alight Inc. (ALIT), a leading provider of human capital solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Barclays Bank PLC for the repurchase of $75 million worth of Alight shares. This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, which had an available authorization of $168 million as of June 14, 2024.”This accelerated share repurchase agreement underscores our strong confidence in our business, supported by our increasing revenue under contract and the expected value from our recent decision to divest our Professional Services segment and Payroll & HCM Outsourcing businesses,” stated Stephan Scholl, Chief Executive Officer of Alight.Under the terms of the ASR, Alight will pay $75 million to Barclays to initially receive shares equivalent to 80 percent of the prepayment amount, calculated based on Alight’s closing price on July 15, 2024. The final settlement of this transaction is anticipated to take place in the third quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com