On Monday, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) for approximately $381 million. As a result, ALIM’s stock has surged by 77% on the Nasdaq.The acquisition terms include an upfront payment of $5.50 per share in cash upon closing. Additionally, there is a contingent value right offering shareholders up to $0.50 per share based on specific net revenue targets for 2026 and 2027.This merger will allow ANI to broaden its global footprint by incorporating Alimera’s marketing operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Ireland. It also brings Alimera’s strategic partnerships across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East into the fold. Furthermore, ANI will acquire Alimera’s two commercial products: Iluvien for diabetic macular edema and Yutiq for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.Subject to standard closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and Alimera shareholder consent, the transaction is anticipated to finalize in the latter part of the third quarter of 2024.Presently, ALIM is trading at $5.58 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a 77.14% rise or an increase of $2.43 per share. Over the past 52 weeks, it has traded within a range of $2.60 to $5.65.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com