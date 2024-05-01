The following captures the recent earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):In the first quarter, Alkermes reported earnings of $36.83 million, a notable improvement from a loss of $41.85 million in the same period last year. Their earnings per share (EPS) also rose to $0.21 in this quarter compared to a loss of -$0.25 per share in the previous year’s equivalent period. After excluding certain items, the company’s adjusted earnings amounted to $74.06 million, or $0.43 per share for the quarter, although analysts had projected an EPS of $0.58.In terms of revenue, Alkermes garnered $350.37 million in the first quarter, a significant increase from the $287.60 million generated during the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com