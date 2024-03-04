In an unprecedented surge, all truck sales in the United States have hit a record high of 12.68 million in February 2024. This marks a significant increase from the previous figure of 11.93 million reported in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 04 March 2024, reveals a substantial boost in the demand for trucks across the country.The spike in truck sales could be attributed to various factors such as increased freight activity, economic growth, and infrastructure development. This surge not only showcases a strong economy but also signifies a thriving transportation sector. With such robust figures, the truck sales industry in the US is experiencing a notable boom, reflecting positive momentum in the overall market. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments as they indicate promising opportunities in the transportation and logistics sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com