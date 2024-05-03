Alliant Energy Corporation, under the ticker symbol LNT, reported a slight decrease in earnings for the first quarter as compared to the same period last year. The earnings are consistent with Wall Street’s predictions.For the first quarter, the company’s earnings were $158 million, equivalent to $0.62 per share. This is a decrease from the $163 million, or $0.65 per share, reported in the first quarter of the previous year.Predictions made by financial experts, compiled by Thomson Reuters, indicated that $0.62 per share was a reasonable expectation. It should be noted that these estimates usually do not account for extraordinary items.Moreover, selected quarter revenues for the company also fell by 4.6%, standing now at $1.03 billion, down from $1.08 billion compared to last year’s figures.Here is a quick snapshot of Alliant Energy Corp’s earnings (according to GAAP standards) for the first quarter:- Earnings for Q1 were $158 million, versus the $163 million earned last year.- EPS (Earnings per share) for Q1 was $0.62, down from $0.65 last year.- Revenue for Q1 stood at $1.03 billion, down from $1.08 billion last year.Additionally, the company provided a full-year EPS guidance in the range of $2.99 to $3.13.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com