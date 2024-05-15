Allianz Group announced a first-quarter net income to shareholders of €2.47 billion, reflecting a 21.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The operating profit surged by 6.8%, reaching €4.0 billion, primarily fueled by strong performance in the Property-Casualty segment. This growth was further supported by favorable outcomes in the Asset Management and Life/Health business segments. Core net income for shareholders rose by 15.7% to €2.5 billion, and core earnings per share increased to €6.42 from €5.43.The total business volume for the first quarter grew by 5.3%, amounting to €48.4 billion, with contributions from all business segments.The Group has reaffirmed its 2024 operating profit target of €14.8 billion, with a possible variation of plus or minus €1 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com