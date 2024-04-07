Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently presented the KARDIA-2 Phase 2 study results for zilebesiran, a prospective treatment for hypertension, at the 2024 annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology (ACC).The main conclusion of the study was that zilebesiran led to considerable and statistically significant reductions in the mean 24-hour systolic blood pressure, when combined with a diuretic, calcium-channel blocker or angiotensin receptor blocker, as compared to a placebo.An additional highlight from the study was the positive safety and tolerability shown by zilebesiran when added to standard hypertension treatments. This, according to the company, hints at the potential for dose administration every six months.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals informed that the complete results of the study would be presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the ACC’s Annual Scientific Session scheduled for April 7, 2024.In related news, a collaboration between Alnylam and Roche will now advance the KARDIA-3 Phase 2 study. This will involve adult participants with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease who are not achieving blood pressure control with standard antihypertensive medication.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com