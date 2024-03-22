AlTi Global, Inc., a global wealth and alternative investment management firm, recently announced a significant shift in its leadership hierarchy. The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kevin Moran, has been promoted to the role of President with immediate effect. In his new role, Moran will directly report to CEO Michael Tiedemann.Moran’s expanded responsibilities will include overseeing AlTi’s Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives businesses, in addition to continuing his responsibilities as COO. Prior to the merger that birthed AlTi. Moran held the position of COO at Tiedemann Advisors, LLC for approximately 15 years. Even before this tenure, he served in various roles at FRM Americas LLC, his most recent being Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel.This promotion is part of AlTi’s broader strategy to refine its management structure in order to leverage opportunities for robust growth in the future. This restructuring aligns with the company’s recent announcements which include strategic investments totaling up to $450 million from Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com