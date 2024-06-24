Altimmune Inc. (ALT) showcased data from its 48-week Phase 2 MOMENTUM clinical trial on pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist candidate, targeting obesity. The findings, including a recent body composition analysis, were presented at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions. The comprehensive body composition analysis indicated a top-tier lean mass preservation, revealing that 21.9% of the weight loss was lean mass, while 78.1% was fat.The trial involved 391 participants who were either obese or overweight with at least one co-morbidity but without diabetes. Participants were randomized into four groups (1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg doses of pemvidutide, and a placebo) receiving weekly treatments for 48 weeks, combined with diet and exercise. A subset of these participants underwent a detailed body composition analysis.At the 48-week mark, average weight loss among subjects taking pemvidutide was 10.3%, 11.2%, and 15.6% for the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses, respectively, compared to a 2.2% weight loss in the placebo group. Importantly, a near-linear weight loss trend continued to be observed in the 2.4 mg pemvidutide group at the end of the treatment period.The MRI-based analysis, which included 50 subjects from the pemvidutide groups, confirmed that, on average, 21.9% of the weight loss was lean mass and 78.1% was fat. Furthermore, pemvidutide contributed to significant reductions in serum lipids and improvements in blood pressure, without causing imbalances in cardiac events, arrhythmias, or clinically meaningful increases in heart rate.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com