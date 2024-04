Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals, an affiliate of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the U.S., recently revealed their strategic partnership in the States. Part of this agreement involves Alvotech producing its own high-concentration biosimilar of Humira for Quallent Pharmaceuticals, in concert with its U.S. commercialization contract with Teva.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alvotech’s biosimilar on February 24, 2024. This high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira was authorized for the treatment of several conditions such as adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa, and adult uveitis.Back in August 2020, Alvotech and Teva solidified their strategic partnership, granting Teva the exclusive rights to commercialize five of Alvotech’s biosimilar candidates. Later in August 2023, the partnership was extended to incorporate two more biosimilars and two new versions of already partnered products.For further health news, kindly visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com