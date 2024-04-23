Amazon has unveiled a restructured grocery delivery subscription service that can be accessed by Prime members as well as those using Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) throughout more than 3,500 cities and towns in the United States.For Prime members, the monthly subscription fee will be $9.99 and it will provide unlimited grocery delivery for orders over $35. The service will source products from various suppliers, including Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a wide array of local grocery stores and specialty retailers listed on Amazon website.Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Grocery Stores, highlighted the significant benefits of this revamped service saying that it offers even greater savings on delivery fees for customers placing regular orders through Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a range of local providers via Amazon’s website.However, this service isn’t exclusive to Prime members: individuals who possess a registered EBT card can also access the same features at a reduced monthly rate of $4.99, without requiring a Prime membership.As an additional benefit, Amazon is proposing a free 30-day trial to allow potential customers to appreciate the convenience of the service.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com