Amazon.com has extended its same-day pharmacy delivery service to New York and Los Angeles, with the ambition to broaden this offering to over a dozen U.S. cities by the year’s end. This service provides immediate delivery of prescriptions for prevalent ailments like diabetes and high blood pressure in these cities. Besides these, Amazon’s same-day pharmacy delivery is also available in Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle, and Austin, Texas.Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, expressed confidence in this venture saying, “By incorporating Amazon Pharmacy’s deliveries into our already established world-class logistics network, Amazon is paving the way for the home delivery of prescription medications in the fastest and most convenient manner. Such expedited delivery times will be revolutionary when you or your loved ones require your medications urgently.”Amazon Pharmacy is leveraging new small-scale facilities that are stocked with the most frequently prescribed medications for acute conditions, aiming to bring the medications closer to customers’ residences. For instance, the new compact facility in Brooklyn holds a selected range of the over 12,000 medications available on Amazon.com, particularly catering to urgent-care needs. The on-site pharmacist and fulfillment team can process a prescription in mere minutes, rather than the conventional hours or days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com