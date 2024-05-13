Several major corporations such as Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Morgan Stanley, Pfizer and others, recently revealed plans for foreign investments in France, totaling around 15 billion euros or $16.2 billion. These announcements came as part of France’s annual ‘Choose France’ business summit.The summit, inaugurated by French President Emmanuel Macron, aspires to highlight foreign investment in order to aid the nation’s re-industrialization efforts. 180 CEOs and executives attended this year’s summit.Amazon revealed plans to invest over 1.2 billion euros or $1.3 billion in its operations in France, with the expectation to generate over 3000 jobs. Additionally, Microsoft aims to invest 4 billion euros or $4.3 billion, primarily in the artificial intelligence sector.Healthcare giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also pledged investments, totaling around $1 billion. Other prominent businesses including GSK and Accenture are said to be finalizing their own investment announcements during the event.Morgan Stanley intends to expand its European operations with a new office in France, generating 100 additional jobs in Paris. Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, is also set to host discussions with chief executives from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America.Last year’s summit saw an announcement of foreign investments totalling around 13 billion euros. In proposed investment plans, Amazon Web Services would extend its cloud infrastructure in Paris to foster the development of artificial intelligence. This initiative, along with an expansion in logistical infrastructure, aims to expedite delivery times and reduce carbon emissions. Since 2010, Amazon has invested over 20 billion euros in its French operations.Microsoft’s proposed 4 billion euros or $4.3 billion investment would primarily focus on the artificial intelligence sector. They plan to establish a data center in Mulhouse, France.Pharmaceutical leader Pfizer has committed to invest 500 million euros or $538.5 million to advance its research and development efforts in France, while AstraZeneca plans to invest $388 million on their site in Dunkirk.Le Maire has called for massive investments towards new industries as he believes it to be of urgent necessity to boost Europe’s productivity and economic standing against the United States and China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com