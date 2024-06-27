Amazon is gearing up to introduce a discount web store to offer low-cost apparel and various other products, directly shipped from warehouses in China. This development was revealed during an exclusive presentation for Chinese merchants, according to reports.This strategic move aims to bolster Amazon’s competitive edge against burgeoning discount platforms like Temu, a division of PDD Holdings Inc., and the online fashion retailer Shein.The announcement follows on the heels of Amazon surpassing the $2 trillion mark in market value for the first time on Wednesday.In a presentation to third-party Chinese sellers, Amazon disclosed its plan to create a new section on its platform for selling fashion items, household goods, and other products priced under $20 per item. These products, excluding edibles and liquids, must weigh less than a pound.Chinese merchants participating in this new program will ship their products to an Amazon-operated warehouse in China, from where they will be forwarded to Amazon’s warehouses in the United States.This upcoming direct-from-China discount store will have its own dedicated section on Amazon’s website, initially open only to invited sellers. The company pledges to deliver these ultra-affordable goods from China within nine to eleven days.Earlier this year, Amazon began reducing fees for merchants selling low-priced clothing, aligning with this new initiative to provide cost-effective options to consumers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com