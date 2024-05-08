Just a few months after launching advertisements on Prime Video, Amazon is in the process of introducing three novel commercial formats. These additions are part of the company’s strategy to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.Alan Moss, the Vice President of global advertising sales for Amazon Ads, has said, “At Amazon Ads, we persistently strive to reinvent the streaming TV experience, with interactive ad formats that are effortlessly shoppable, thereby allowing advertisers to form meaningful connections with customers.”Moss also emphasized Amazon’s commitment to creating innovative experiences to assist brands in engaging more effectively with their customers. He highlighted the unique advantage offered by Amazon through its powerful mix of an extensive reach, first-party signals, and high-tech ad operation. According to Moss, ads in Prime Video offer advertisers a unique experience to fulfill varied marketing goals, whether it involves raising awareness, stimulating consideration, or fostering conversions.The three innovative commercial formats that Amazon plans to introduce are shoppable carousel ads, interactive pause ads, and interactive brand trivia ads.Shoppable carousel ads allow viewers to peruse different products during an ad break, making it an innovative meta-ad. The ad system is designed to detect any user interaction and pause automatically, providing customers ample time to familiarize themselves with the product lineup.Interactive pause ads offer viewers a chance to discover and interact with different brands. When customers pause a show or movie, they’re presented with a screen featuring various brands accompanied by “Add to Cart” and “Learn More” options.The third format, interactive brand trivia ads, provide fun and useful facts about products to the customers, thereby enhancing their product knowledge. This format also offers customers the opportunity to receive information and claim rewards.Amazon plans to roll out these new ad formats in the upcoming broadcast year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com