Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., has officially launched Amazon Q, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. This AI-powered tool is capable of not only producing precise code, but also testing and debugging it. Moreover, it can plan and reason through multiple steps, which allows it to transform and incorporate new code generated as per developer requests. Therefore, Amazon Q simplifies the process of obtaining business data insights.In addition, AWS has debuted Amazon Q Apps, a novel feature that enables employees to develop AI-driven apps using their company's data. The Q Apps can swiftly create an application in response to employees' inputs, effectively fulfilling their specific requirements. As a result, they can efficiently systemize and automate their routine tasks.