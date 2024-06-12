Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), plans to establish a new infrastructure region in Taiwan by early 2025.The new AWS Asia Pacific (Taipei) Region aims to provide developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, along with education, entertainment, financial services, and nonprofit organizations, more options for running their applications and servicing end users from data centers based in Taiwan, the company revealed in a statement.An AWS region represents a physical location where multiple data centers are clustered. The forthcoming AWS Region will comprise three Availability Zones at its inception, expanding AWS’s existing 105 Availability Zones across 33 geographic regions worldwide.As part of a long-term commitment, AWS intends to invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years.”AWS is dedicated to assisting customers of all sizes and across various industries to expedite their digital transformation with the highest levels of security and resilience,” stated Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “The new AWS Region in Taiwan will empower organizations to harness the full potential of the cloud and leverage AWS technologies, such as compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to drive innovation and revolutionize the way businesses and institutions serve their customers. We eagerly anticipate supporting customers and AWS Partners in Taiwan to deploy cloud-enabled applications, enhancing growth, productivity, and innovation with reduced latency from data centers located within Taiwan.””We are grateful to AWS for offering a broad spectrum of innovative cloud services to both local and international enterprises. Taiwan has a well-established industrial cluster, especially known for its strengths in semiconductors and information and communications technology,” said Jung-tai Cho, Premier of the Executive Yuan. “We expect that the new AWS Region in Taiwan will cultivate a mutually advantageous, prosperous, and sustainable relationship. This investment is set to stimulate the growth of related industry chains, create high-quality employment opportunities, and advance sustainable development initiatives.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com