Amazon’s marquee sales event, Prime Day, returns for its 10th year on July 16 and 17, offering millions of exclusive deals to Prime Members.Prime Day deals will be available not only in the United States but also in numerous countries globally. The event will commence on July 16 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK. Indian Prime members can look forward to these deals later in the summer.Amazon highlighted that Prime members can begin preparations for Prime Day by setting up deal alerts, accessing invite-only deals, and receiving personalized deal notifications.In the U.S., the annual savings event, first launched in 2015, will feature attractive deals across both new-to-Amazon brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s, and established brands like Sony, KitchenAid, and Coach handbags.From 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 16 through July 17, Prime members will have exclusive access to millions of deals spanning over 35 categories, including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel. Amazon will be releasing new deals as frequently as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event.Leading up to Prime Day, members can request an invitation to access exclusive invite-only deals expected to sell out quickly, such as up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off Peloton products.Additionally, from June 27 through July 24, Prime members applying for the Prime Visa will receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval. Similarly, from July 12 through July 17, members can obtain an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Prime Store Card.Prime members who have yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited can take advantage of five months free, commemorating Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. This subscription offers access to over 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.Starting now, Prime members can secure Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select Amazon devices, including the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Kindle Scribe, and eero Max 7 mesh wifi systems. They can also save up to 68% on select devices like the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and Fire TV 2-Series, among others.Between June 26 and July 15, Prime members shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores can receive coupons for $15 off a $75 or more total purchase. Moreover, from July 8 through July 17, U.S. Prime members can access additional deals directly from participating brands’ websites.Ahead of the new school year, deals will be available on school and college essentials for parents, students, and teachers. Amazon Basics will offer 40% off on school supplies and dorm staples, while Amazon Essentials provides 40% off on cozy and comfortable crew necks, hoodies, and joggers.Young adults aged 18-24 and college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, followed by a subscription fee of $7.49 per month or $69 per year.Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, stated, “Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, featuring millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more. Last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons, with Prime members enjoying the majority of those savings, including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com