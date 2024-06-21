A recent report from Reuters reveals that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is working on an AI-enhanced version of Alexa, which may come with an additional monthly fee of $5 to $10 on top of the existing Prime membership.This advanced iteration, internally dubbed “Classic Alexa,” is set to be superseded by a more sophisticated AI-driven model known as “Remarkable Alexa.” According to Reuters, the new voice assistant will offer two subscription tiers, one of which will be free. Remarkable Alexa is anticipated to manage complex tasks, such as composing emails and placing dinner orders, all via a single command.The internal Amazon project aimed at upgrading their voice assistant is codenamed Project Banyan, Reuters reports. Amazon is reportedly making a significant effort to roll out the enhanced Alexa by August, in what has been characterized as a “desperate attempt” to advance the voice assistant’s capabilities.The new AI features include the ability to learn from user behavior to create custom routines, such as starting a coffee maker when the alarm goes off and offering personalized shopping recommendations, such as gear advice for mountain climbing. It’s expected to handle multiple requests in a single prompt, such as sending emails and ordering food delivery. Additionally, there are hints at a feature in the paid version of Alexa where users will not have to repeatedly say “Alexa” during interactions, allowing for seamless multiple requests in one go.Sources indicate that there are no immediate plans to bundle this new Alexa service with Amazon’s existing $139 per year Prime membership, which already includes benefits like free shipping, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and exclusive discounts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com