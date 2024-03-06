Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud division of Amazon.com (AMZN), has unveiled plans to establish an AWS infrastructure Region in Saudi Arabia by 2026. Besides, the company will make an investment exceeding $5.3 billion in the kingdom.The upcoming cloud region will empower customers to store content securely, run workloads, and provide superior speed to its users.Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, affirmed that AWS has pledged to support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey with unprecedented security and resilience, addressing the surging demand for cloud services across the Middle East.Meanwhile, Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, expressed enthusiastic support for this partnership with AWS. The introduction of an AWS Region, buttressed by a $5.3 billion investment, signals a new dawn of technological excellence and innovation for Saudi Arabia, and signifies a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs to foster regional and global prosperity.Upon its launch, the new AWS Region will incorporate three Availability Zones, complementing the existing 105 Availability Zones dispersed across 33 global regions.In addition, AWS has disclosed plans to inaugurate 18 more Availability Zones and six additional AWS Regions in countries including Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com