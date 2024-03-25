Entertainment corporation, AMC Networks Inc. publicized on Monday its plan to initiate a confidential offering of $700 million senior secured notes that will mature by 2029.AMC aims to utilize these proceeds, coupled with existing business cash, to procure its outstanding 4.75 percent senior notes that are due in 2025 and are valued at approximately $775 million.The corporation also mentioned that its present and future domestic subsidiaries will jointly and severally guarantee these notes.At present, AMC’s shares are experiencing a rise of 0.73 percent, reaching $11.72 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
