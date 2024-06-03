At the recent Computex tech conference in Taipei, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) made a pivotal announcement, unveiling its latest suite of AI chips aimed at bolstering its competitive edge against industry rivals Nvidia and Intel.Lisa Su, the Chair and CEO of AMD, took center stage during the keynote address to introduce the eagerly awaited Ryzen AI 300 series for next-generation AI laptops, as well as the powerful Ryzen 9000 series of processors intended for desktop computers.These state-of-the-art chips, developed in collaboration with tech giant Microsoft, are designed to power a new line of laptops featuring Microsoft’s innovative AI chatbot, Copilot. AMD has positioned both the Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 series as the “world’s fastest consumer PC processors,” targeting not only gaming enthusiasts but also content creators. Furthermore, AMD disclosed that these processors, alongside the 5th-gen EPYC processors, will be based on the latest Zen 5 architecture.The Ryzen 9 9950X stands out with its remarkable specifications: 16 cores, 32 threads, a combined 80MB of L2+L3 cache, and a swift 5.7GHz boost clock speed. In comparison, the Ryzen 9 9900X offers 12 cores, 24 threads, and an impressive 5.6GHz boost speed, while consuming 50 watts less TDP than its predecessor, the 7900X. Additionally, the Ryzen 7 9700X features eight cores, 16 threads, and a notable 5.5GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 5 9600X, on the other hand, comes equipped with six cores, 12 threads, and achieves a maximum boost clock of 5.4GHz.AMD also announced that the Ryzen 9000 Series processors are set for a July 2024 launch, offering high-performance solutions tailored for both DIY enthusiasts and system integrator (SI) partners.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com