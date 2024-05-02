Ameren Corp, under the ticker symbol AEE, has reported a decrease in earnings for the first quarter, falling short of Wall Street predictions. The company’s earnings amounted to $261 million, translating to $0.98 per share, a slight dip compared to $264 million or $1.00 per share from the same period last year.Analysts, as collated by Thomson Reuters, had expected an average earnings per share of $1.06. It should be noted that analysts’ estimates usually exclude special line items.In terms of revenue, the company experienced an 11.7% decrease for the quarter, dropping to $1.82 billion from last year’s $2.06 billion.Here’s a brief overview of Ameren Corp’s performance, as per the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): $261 million, down from last year’s $264 million.- Earnings Per Share (Q1): $0.98, slightly less than the $1.00 per share from last year.- Revenue (Q1): fell to $1.82 billion from $2.06 billion last year.In terms of their outlook, Ameren Corp predicts a full year Earnings Per Share guidance in the range of $4.52 to $4.72.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com