American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a conditional purchase agreement with ZeroAvia, an innovator in clean aviation, for 100 hydrogen-electric engines to power its regional jet aircraft.ZeroAvia develops hydrogen-electric, fuel cell-powered engines for commercial aircraft, which have the potential to offer nearly zero inflight emissions. The company is currently flight testing a prototype for a 20-seat plane and is also designing an engine for larger aircraft, such as the Bombardier CRJ700, which American uses for certain regional routes.Furthermore, the airline has increased its investment in ZeroAvia following its initial investment in 2022. This engine agreement builds on the Memorandum of Understanding the companies announced in 2022.