American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has announced its first-quarter earnings, showcasing a notable increase from the previous year and surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.The company’s profit for the first quarter reached $67.75 million, translating to $0.34 per share. This is a substantial rise from last year’s first-quarter figures of $18.45 million, or $0.09 per share.According to Thomson Reuters, analysts had anticipated earnings of $0.28 per share, typically excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter also saw an upswing, rising by 5.6% to $1.14 billion from the previous year’s $1.08 billion.A summary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s earnings, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), is as follows:- First-quarter earnings: $67.75 million compared to $18.45 million last year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter: $0.34, up from $0.09 last year.- Revenue for the first quarter: $1.14 billion, up from $1.08 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com