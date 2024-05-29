**Earnings Highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)**- **Earnings:** AMSC reported a net loss of $1.58 million in Q4, a marked improvement from last year’s loss of $6.87 million for the same period.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS):** The Q4 EPS stood at -$0.05, compared to -$0.25 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.- **Adjusted Earnings:** Excluding certain items, the company achieved adjusted earnings of $1.87 million or $0.05 per share for the period, surpassing analysts’ expectations of -$0.02 per share.- **Revenue:** In Q4, AMSC generated $42.03 million in revenue, up significantly from $31.74 million in the same quarter last year.**Guidance:**- The company projects next quarter revenue to be in the range of $38 million to $42 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com