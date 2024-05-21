Amphenol Corporation (APH) announced on Monday that its Board of Directors has approved a two-for-one stock split, which will be executed in the form of a stock dividend.All Amphenol shareholders who are recorded as of the close of business on May 31, 2024, will receive one additional share for every share they hold on that date. The company anticipates distributing the additional shares on June 11, 2024.Amphenol is a leading global company in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, as well as coaxial and high-speed specialty cables.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com