On Monday, Amprius Technologies, Inc. nailed down a strategic partnership with Stafl Systems, a move expected to propel advanced battery solutions to new heights. The collaborative project will see Amprius become the exclusive supplier of high-performance SiCore battery cells to Stafl Systems.In return, Stafl Systems is set to be the preferred battery pack integrator for Amprius, using its skill in customizing battery packs. Amprius confirmed that the two companies would consistently join forces to ensure prompt battery evaluation and testing, a process aimed at optimizing performance for their individual requirements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Express Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy - April 22, 2024
- United States 6-Month Bill Auction Sees Rates Rise to 5.16% in Latest Auction - April 22, 2024
- Investors Keep a Close Eye as US 3-Month Bill Auction Hits 5.255% - April 22, 2024