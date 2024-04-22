On Monday, Amprius Technologies, Inc. nailed down a strategic partnership with Stafl Systems, a move expected to propel advanced battery solutions to new heights. The collaborative project will see Amprius become the exclusive supplier of high-performance SiCore battery cells to Stafl Systems.In return, Stafl Systems is set to be the preferred battery pack integrator for Amprius, using its skill in customizing battery packs. Amprius confirmed that the two companies would consistently join forces to ensure prompt battery evaluation and testing, a process aimed at optimizing performance for their individual requirements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com