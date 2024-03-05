Analog Devices, Inc., a renowned semiconductor manufacturer, recently received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commercially launch their novel Sensinel Cardiopulmonary Management (CPM) System. This non-invasive device is designed to measure cardiopulmonary movements and assist in the management of chronic diseases.The Sensinel CPM system comes with numerous physiological indicators that can aid medical professionals in managing chronic conditions early, accurately, and from a distance.How does it work? The system captures the cardiopulmonary movements of patients and transmits this data via a cellular link to the Analog Devices’ Sensinel CPM Cloud Platform. Thereafter, the data is analyzed using advanced Sensinel CPM Intelligent Algorithms embedded in the cloud.Despite these advancements, the current stock of Analog Devices saw a minor dip of 0.36 percent, equating to $193.95 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com