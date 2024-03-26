Ancora Holdings Group, LLC announced on Tuesday that it has written to shareholders of prominent stakeholder Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) proposing a 57 percent improvement in operational efficiency. Ancora has nominated seven potential board members for Norfolk, suggesting that restructuring is necessary to enhance the company’s performance and value after a period of subpar results. At present, Norfolk’s stock is valued at $248.29, showing a minor increase of 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com