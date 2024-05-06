Pfizer Inc. recently reported that Andrew Baum will be appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, taking up the role effective from June 3. Baum’s appointment follows the recent promotion of Aamir Malik, who has stepped into the position of the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief U.S. Commercial Officer.Expressing his admiration for Baum’s credentials, Pfizer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Albert Bourla, stated, “Dr. Baum has a unique profile that merges significant clinical and scientific knowledge with robust financial expertise, including an understanding of equity research, hedge funds, investment banking, and shareholder value creation strategies. His experience as a seasoned analyst who followed Pfizer for more than ten years will bring new strategic insights to our business and portfolio.”In his career path, Baum has gained extensive experience from his tenure as the Head of Global Healthcare and Managing Director Equity Research at Citi. He also covered European Pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley, and practiced as a physician at the Royal National Orthopaedic Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.Baum expressed his enthusiasm to apply his prior experiences stating, “I eagerly anticipate drawing on my previous experience to aid Pfizer in identifying, accelerating, and providing more revolutionary therapies with potential to reshape patients’ lives. Given its profound current expertise in small molecules, antibody engineering, and innovative vaccines, Pfizer is in a prime position to increase its growth.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com