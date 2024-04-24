ANGLE plc, identified as AGL.L and ANPCY in the stock market, has announced a partnership with AstraZeneca PLC. They aim to develop and validate a procedure that builds upon ANGLE’s existing DNA damage response (DDR) assay to detect micronuclei in circulating tumor cells, providing a more accurate way to measure DDR.In their agreement, ANGLE will establish an innovative method for detecting micronuclei in circulating tumor cells that draws from its existing pKAP1 CTC-based DDR assay—a process that identifies the expression of an essential protein in the DNA damage response. This assay development will proceed at ANGLE’s laboratories located in Guildford, UK.The company plans to build upon its previous success in development and launch of two DDR assays in 2023. ANGLE’s innovation efforts for this six-month development phase will economically benefit the company by a preliminary amount of £150,000.For more health-related updates, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com