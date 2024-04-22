Anglo American, which is listed both as AAUKY.PK and AAL.L, has announced that the High Court of South Africa has given claimants the right to appeal a previous judgment. This appeal is against a ruling of the High Court that dismissed the suitability of a class action lawsuit brought against Anglo American South Africa. The legal action was initiated by certain law firms who were representing Zambian plaintiffs related to the impact of lead pollution in the Zambian town of Kabwe. Anglo American has made it clear that they will stand against any subsequent appeals.Anglo American has also clarified that the High Court’s decision to allow an appeal does not undermine the court’s dismissal of the class action application back in December 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com