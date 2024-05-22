AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has received European CE Mark approval for the AlphaVac F1885 System, designed for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the pulmonary arteries and for treating pulmonary embolism.The company highlighted that this CE Mark approval broadens treatment options for healthcare professionals across the EU. The AlphaVac F1885 System is intended to help reduce thrombus burden and improve right ventricular function in patients suffering from pulmonary embolism.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com