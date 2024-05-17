LUANDA, Angola – In an anticipated move, the Central Bank of Angola has announced an increase in its benchmark interest rate from 19.00% to 19.50%. This decision, updated on May 17, 2024, reflects ongoing efforts to curb inflationary pressures within the country.The new rate, adjusting month-over-month from the previous 19.00%, exemplifies the central bank’s robust stance on managing inflation and stabilizing the nation’s economy. The comparison period highlights a consistent increase, indicating escalating concerns over rising prices and the need for stronger monetary interventions.Investors and financial analysts are closely monitoring the situation as the higher interest rates may impact borrowing costs and economic growth. The Central Bank of Angola’s decision underscores its commitment to maintaining economic stability and controlling inflationary trends that could adversely affect the nation’s progress.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com