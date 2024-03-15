In a recent move, the Central Bank of Angola has increased interest rates to 19%, up from the previous rate of 18%. The decision, which was made on an unspecified date, reflects the country’s efforts to manage inflation and stabilize its economy amidst ongoing challenges. The data was last updated on 15 March 2024, indicating a month-over-month comparison that shows a significant shift in monetary policy.This increase in interest rates could impact borrowing costs for businesses and consumers in Angola, potentially slowing down economic activity in the short term. However, it also signals the government’s commitment to addressing inflationary pressures and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the economy. As the situation continues to evolve, stakeholders will be closely monitoring the effects of this decision on the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com