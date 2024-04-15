Angola’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease in March 2024, standing at 2.54%. This latest data was updated on April 15, 2024, showing a decline from the previous indicator of 2.58% in February 2024. The comparison period in this case is month-over-month, indicating a small decrease in March compared to February.The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. While the slight decrease may provide some relief, analysts will continue to monitor the CPI closely to assess the overall inflationary pressures in Angola’s economy and its impact on consumers and businesses alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com