Angola’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a marginal decline, dropping to 2.49% in June 2024 from the previously reported 2.61% in April 2024. The most recent data was released on the 13th of June 2024.The month-over-month comparison reveals that the current 2.49% CPI reflects the change for the reported month of June in comparison to May. In contrast, the previous 2.61% CPI was a result of the changes observed from March to April. This slight decrease indicates a modest slowdown in the rate at which prices of consumer goods and services are rising.Economic analysts are closely monitoring these fluctuations as they could suggest evolving economic trends and potentially influence future monetary policies. The decrease in CPI might provide some respite to Angolan consumers, reflecting a somewhat easing inflation environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com